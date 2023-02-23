ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Amid calls to resign and a legal filing to remove her from office, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said Thursday that she has no intention of stepping down.

Earlier Thursday, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed a writ of quo warranto to remove Gardner from office, accusing her of neglecting her duties as circuit attorney. Bailey had given Gardner a noon ultimatum to resign, but she refused.

At a news conference outside her office in the St. Louis Circuit Court Building, Gardner defended her actions in prosecuting Daniel Riley, a robbery suspect who got into a crash last weekend that grievously injured a teenager from Tennessee. Riley, 21, was awaiting trial for a 2020 armed robbery case at the time of the crash.

Janae Edmondson, 17, of Smyrna, was visiting St. Louis with her family in order to participate in a volleyball tournament. The family was walking in downtown St. Louis around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 when a speeding driver failed to yield and collided with another vehicle. That second vehicle struck Edmondson, who has had both of her legs amputated since the crash.

Edmondson’s parents and critics of the circuit attorney have been asking why Riley was not in jail. Last August, he was given a personal recognizance bond that required him to be tracked by GPS and stay at home. Court records show he violated house arrest dozens of times leading up to the crash.

Gardner said her office filed requests to revoke Riley’s bond on three separate occasions—in December 2021, August 2022, and as recently as January 2023—and that the judge in the case either ignored or denied their requests.

“While it is true my office could have done more, to say we did nothing is not only disingenuous, but is willfully ignorant of the reality of our court system,” she said.

Gardner said her office cannot force a judge to revoke bond for any defendant. She said these accusations have led to harassment of employees and staff in the Circuit Attorney’s Office.

Gardner also alleged the assistant circuit attorney responsible for prosecuting the Riley case has faced harassment and threats, and she condemned those actions.

“And while I understand that politics will always play a role, my office will return to focusing on the important work that the people of the City of St. Louis elected me (to do),” Gardner said.

Chris Hayes, a reporter with News 2’s sister station, KTVI, asked Gardner why there is no record of her office filing a motion to revoke Riley’s bond. Gardner responded by saying motions to revoke bond can be made orally or written. Her office made numerous oral requests to revoke Riley’s bond.

When asked to respond to Mayor Tishaura Jones’ comments that Gardner has lost the trust of the people, a group of individuals off camera began shouting down reporters, claiming they voted for Gardner and they “had her back.” These individuals were not identified.

Gardner did not address the mayor’s comments directly, saying she’s focused on getting justice for Edmondson and her family.

“…this young lady’s life is affected by the criminal justice system right now, and we want to hold this individual accountable. But I’m not going to point blame to anybody,” she said. “The buck stops with my office, and we did our job. And, as I said, could we do more? We could, but did we not do nothing? That is not true.”

The circuit attorney said she was elected to do a job, and if the public doesn’t like the job she’s doing, they can vote her out.

“I’m going to focus on the people who elected me. The people have a process if they do not want me in this office, and that’s called an election,” she said. “And so I cannot speak for the people, and I will not address anything that the mayor said, because I think the people should speak for themselves.”

She also had no response to the Missouri Attorney General’s petition. Gardner said Bailey, who was unelected to the office of attorney general, is using the tragedy as a political football to suppress the will of the people.

“This is nothing more than voter suppression, which we’ve seen on the national level as well as in the state of Missouri,” she said.