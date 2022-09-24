HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re on the East Coast, you might have caught a glimpse of a tiny bright spot flying across the sky Saturday night. It was SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket!
According to Space Flight Now, the almost 230-foot-tall rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday, Sept. 24 and was carrying 52 new Starlink satellites to orbit.
News 2’s sister station, WAVY, compiled a gallery of some viewer photos of the rocket soaring through the sky:
This is the 41st launch from Florida this year.