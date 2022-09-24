HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re on the East Coast, you might have caught a glimpse of a tiny bright spot flying across the sky Saturday night. It was SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket!

According to Space Flight Now, the almost 230-foot-tall rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday, Sept. 24 and was carrying 52 new Starlink satellites to orbit.

News 2’s sister station, WAVY, compiled a gallery of some viewer photos of the rocket soaring through the sky:

Photo Courtesy: Julie Mullet

Photo Courtesy: Jenn Begany

Photo Courtesy: Angela Thomas

Photo Courtesy: Caitlin Holder



This is the 41st launch from Florida this year.