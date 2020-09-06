Southern California residents ordered to evacuate as firefighters battle blaze in scorching heat

Smoke billows over the Yucaipa area where firefighters were battling a 400-acre blaze on Sept. 5, 2020. (KTLA)

YUCAIPA, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — Southern California residents were ordered to evacuate as firefighters battled a 1,500-acre blaze in San Bernardino County Saturday.

The blaze, dubbed the El Dorado Fire, was reported around 10:40 a.m. in the 37000 block of Oak Glen Road in the foothills of Yucaipa.

Residents were ordered to evacuate the communities of Oak Glen, Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and the eastern section of Yucaipa. Residents in the area west of E. Potato Canyon and in the Yucaipa bench area were under evacuation warnings. Oak Glen is a farm community that just opened its apple-picking season to the public.

About an hour after erupting, the fire had quickly scorched at least 400 acres, fire officials said, describing the flames’ rate of spread as “moderate to dangerous.”

By 6 p.m. PT, the blaze was estimated at 1,500 acres and was 5% contained.

Aerial video from NewsNation affiliate KTLA showed the fire burning close to a house as crews dropped water from overhead, battling the flames under a thick cloud of smoke in triple-digit temperatures.

Officials closed a portion of the San Gorgonio Wilderness as a result of the fire, with hikers exiting the Vivian Creek, San Bernardino Peak and Momyer trailheads told to stop their trips and head back to get their vehicles. Recreation sites and trailheads are also closed in the Forest Falls and Mountain Home Village areas, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.

Those fleeing their homes may head to Yucaipa Community Center as a temporary evacuation facility, fire officials said.

The flames broke out as Southern California was sweltering under triple-digit temperatures, with Yucaipa recording a temperature of 108 degrees at the time of the fire. This comes as the National Weather Service says a brutally hot” four days are in store for the state.

Downtown Los Angeles was forecast to reach 107 degrees (41.6 Celsius) on Saturday and 108 on Sunday (42.2 Celsius). Napa in the wine country could reach 113 degrees (45 Celsius), and Death Valley could broil at about 125 degrees (51.6 Celsius).

It’s unclear what sparked the blaze and no further details were immediately available.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Thursday night, temporarily suspending certain pollution regulations and permit requirements for power plants so that they can produce more electricity.

The power concern follows a mid-August heat wave that strained the grid to the point where Cal ISO ordered utilities to implement brief rolling blackouts for the first time since 2001. Officials said customers’ conservation significantly helped.

No blackouts were forecast for the Labor Day weekend but officials said the system could be strained by unforeseen problems, such as a fire that disrupts a power line.

NewsNation affiliate KTLA and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

