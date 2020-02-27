Milwaukee police ID Miller Brewery shooter, victims: ‘Our families our hurting’

Anthony Ferrill

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — Milwaukee police released the identities of the shooter in the Miller Brewery shooting — as well as the victims. This, after law enforcement sources confirmed for WITI-TV that the shooter, identified as 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill, had two guns — one had a suppressor (silencer) attached.

Ferrill fatally shot the five co-workers at the Miller Brewery near 41st Street and State Street on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 26. Police indicated Ferrill was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was an employee of the brewery.

Milwaukee Police identified the five victims in this shooting incident as:

Jesus Valle Jr., 33, Milwaukee

Gennady Levshetz, 51, Mequon

Trevor Wetselaar, 33, Milwaukee

Dana Walk, 57, Delafield

Dale Hudson, 50, Waukesha

Gavin Hattersley

“They were powerhouse operators, they were machinists, and they were electricians. But more importantly, they were husbands, they were fathers, and they were friends. They were part of the fabric of the company, our community — and we will miss them terribly,” said Gavin Hattersley, CEO for Molson Coors.

Hattersley said he spent Thursday meeting with families and employees at the brewery.

“Our focus right now is on supporting them as best as we can,” Hattersley said.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett

“Our families are hurting,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. “What’s most important right now is that we, as a community, come together and put our arms around these grieving families.”

Barrett indicated while we need to give the families of the victims privacy and time to grieve, they will need our help.

“Because they’ve gone through something that no one ever wants to go through — a sudden, tragic, unexpected, unbelievable loss of life,” Barrett said.

If you or someone you know was impacted by this incident — resources are available through the City of Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention.