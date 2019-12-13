Sources: 13-year-old boy arrested in murder of Johnny Majors’ great-niece

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC/WKRN) — The NYPD has arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the stabbing death of Tessa Majors, the 18-year-old grand-niece of legendary Tennessee coach Johnny Majors.

Police said Tessa Majors, a freshman at Barnard College, was walking in Manhattan’s Morningside Park just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, when she was attacked and stabbed during a robbery.

The teenager reportedly staggered to a nearby street, where she was spotted by a security guard who called 911. She died at a hospital, police explained.

Majors’ parents live in Charlottesville, Virginia. Her father, Inman Majors, is an author of six novels and an English professor at James Madison University. He is also the nephew of famed Tennessee coach Johnny Majors.

Police are still looking for up to two other young men believed to be involved in the murder. Sources told WABC the 13-year-old made statements linking himself to the murder.

More information is expected later Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.