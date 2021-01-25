Son charged with murder in parents’ death in Georgia

DARIEN, Ga. (WSAV) – A Georgia couple’s son has been arrested and charged with their deaths.

Jordan Wynn faces two counts of murder in the deaths of Frank and Lynnette Wynn.

Deputies were called to a home around 2 a.m. Friday.

Another of the couple’s sons, who lived with them, found the couple dead, according to Col. Danny Lowe, a criminal investigator with the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office.

Lynnette and Frank Wynn

The couple died from gunshot wounds.

Deputies spotted Jordan Wynn in some woods nearby shortly after midnight Saturday, and he was arrested without incident.

Officials say more charges are expected to be filed.

The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.