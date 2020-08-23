Some tax refunds may be delayed until end of year, expert says

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website. On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax rate on a family making $75,000 dollars a year would go from 12% to 25%. A current federal tax rate of 12% applies to families making up to $80,000, or individuals making up to $40,000. That would still apply under Biden, who has vowed publicly not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. (Associated Press)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — If you filed your taxes after taxes after March of this year, your refund could be delayed from the IRS, possibly until the end of the year.

According to a tax professional sister station WJZY spoke with, the IRS has re-stamped all refunds since the pandemic hit for Aug. 1, and that refunds will take up 16 weeks to be sent out.

“Step number one, make a phone call to make sure your documents are there to be processed. The great thing is it used to be over three to four hours in June and July. We’re down to about an hour to an hour and a half wait time with the IRS,” Chris Landis with Liberty Tax said.

Landis says he’s also had several calls from people who’ve paid their taxes, but received letters from the IRS saying they didn’t, and owe penalty and interest. If you’re one of those people, you’re urged to call the IRS.