NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After more than 30 years, police said Harry Edward Greenwell is the name and face behind the I-65 killer who authorities believe raped and murdered at least three women.

The crimes happened along the Interstate-65 corridor in the late 1980s.

Police explained crime scene samples along with updated investigative genealogy techniques, helped them identify Greenwell as the suspect.

“The match was 99.9999% positive,” said Sergeant Fifield with Indiana State Police.

Greenwell’s criminal record dates back to when he was just 18-years-old in 1963.

Harry Edward Greenwell photo courtesy of Indiana State Police

“Greenwell had an extensive criminal history and had been in and out of prison several times, even escaping from jail on two separate occasions,” Fifield said.

It was in 1987 when police said he raped and killed 41-year-old Vicki Heath in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, followed by Mary ‘Peggy’ Gill, and Jeanne Gilbert.

All three women were clerks at motels along I-65 in Kentucky and Indiana.

A fourth woman escaped and helped the police create a sketch, which was all investigators had to go on for years.

Victim provided sketch of suspect to FBI

Authorities believe these new developments will help break other cold cases. “Investigators have long believed that there is a possibility that there have been murders, rapes, robberies, or assaults that have not yet been connected,” Fifield said.

The FBI, along with police departments from several states are working to get the word out to agencies along I-65 with unsolved crimes.

Greenwell’s obituary stated he died in January 2013 following a battle with cancer. He was married with a son and daughter.



