Sniper Lee Malvo marries while serving life in prison

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo is now a married man.

Carmeta Albarus is an adviser and mentor to Malvo and confirmed Tuesday that the 35-year-old inmate was married earlier this month at Red Onion State Prison in southwest Virginia.

She declined to identify the bride.

Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad embarked on a killing spree in October 2002 that left 10 people dead and three wounded in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Malvo is currently serving a life sentence in Virginia but a recent change in the law has made him eligible to seek parole in 2024.