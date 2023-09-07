(WPHL) – Singer and songwriter Charlie Puth is engaged.

The “See You Again” singer posted an announcement on his Instagram on Thursday, saying he was engaged to longtime family friend-turned-girlfriend Brooke Sansone.

“I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever,” said Puth.

In Puth’s Instagram post, the couple is seen posing for a selfie, showing off Sansone’s engagement ring, and sharing a slice of Pizza at Luccali’s Pizza in Brooklyn, New York.

The couple has been dating since the summer of 2022 when Puth publicly revealed their relationship on his 31st birthday. “Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her!!! (Happy birthday to me),” Puth had said on Instagram.

During an interview on “The Howard Stern Show” in October 2022, Puth revealed that Sansone was a longtime family friend that he grew up with in his hometown in New Jersey.

“As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it’s nice to have someone close to you that you’ve known for a very long time,” Puth said.

“She’s always been very, very nice to me,” he continued. “And I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future, because what is life without valleys and peaks, she would be there for me as well.”

During the interview, Stern joked that Puth would make the “best album ever” if Sansone broke up with him, then added, “I don’t think she will.”

When asked at the time whether Sansone could be “the one,” Puth said yes.

In a bit of foreshadowing from the Stern interview, Puth had said at the time that he would keep their relationship out of the public eye as much as possible.

“Certainly the media won’t know about it,” he said. “I’ll go out of my way to make sure they don’t know … It becomes too much.”

Sansone has not posted anything about the engagement yet.