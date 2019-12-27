Sheriff: Alabama Woman shot 10-month-old in face on Christmas Eve

MONROE COUNTRY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Monroe County Sheriff says Tamika Stallworth opened fire into a car, hitting a baby in the face Tuesday.

That baby, 10-month-old Jamaya Austin, passed away at University Hospital, according to authorities.

She is pictured above with her great, great uncle, Charlie Stallworth, who sent us the photo. Stallworth is also the uncle of Tamika Stallworth.

He tells News 5, “I’ve never known Tamika to have a single violent bone in her body. She is always kind and compassionate, which makes the ordeal hard to grasp…I stand with my family… [We are] trying to keep everyone in prayer during this tragic and unfortunate time.”

The sheriff says this happened on County Road 42 in the Peterman community. Peterman is just northeast of Monroeville. Stallworth was taken into custody the day the shooting happened.

She was in court on Thursday, where she was charged with murder. Her bond was set at $750,000.