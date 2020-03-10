Live Now
Seeking trial delay, Alabama sheriff makes false COVID-19 claim

National

by: The Associated Press

mike-blakely

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. Photo via AL.com

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Lawyers for an Alabama sheriff seeking a delay in his theft trial falsely claimed the officer was being tested for the illness caused by a new coronavirus.

With Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely set to go on trial Monday on felony charges, his attorneys told a judge he was hospitalized and being tested for the COVID-19 disease caused by the new virus.

But testimony showed that wasn’t true, and the judge harshly criticized the defense for making claims that could cause a panic. A defense lawyer says he was simply mistaken.

Records indicate Blakely was hospitalized with another respiratory problem.

