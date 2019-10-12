Saturday is National Gumbo Day

Cool fall weather is the perfect time to enjoy a hearty, warming bowl of Gumbo, especially on National Gumbo Day.

You can celebrate the day by going out to eat for some gumbo or making your own at home.

You can also post photos of your meal with the social media hashtag #NationalGumboDay.

Some fun gumbo facts:

The heavily spiced dish originated in southern Louisiana in the 18th century and is the official cuisine for the state.

There’s also a world championship gumbo cook-off held every year in New Iberia, Louisiana.