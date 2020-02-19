Rod Blagojevich’s brother weighs in on Trump’s commutations

(WKRN) — New information on President Trump’s commutations of several white-collar criminals. As we first told you Tuesday, one of them is former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich.

You may remember the former governor’s brother, Robert. He, along with his brother Rod, was accused of trying to sell the U.S. Senate seat vacated by President Barack Obama, among other crimes. The brothers were indicted and faced trial together which ended in a hung jury. But, Rod was later convicted in 2011 by a federal jury.

He was sentenced to 14 years in prison and has been serving his time at a Colorado federal prison. All that changed Tuesday and now the former governor is a free man arriving at his Chicago home very early this morning.

Robert spoke to News 2’s Alex Denis about President Trump’s decision. “He’s a decent man, he understood that Rod was over penalized for 14 years. He righted a wrong and I’m forever grateful to him and he’s a good man,” said Robert Blagojevich.

The former Governor and President Trump have known each other for years. Denis asked Robert about that, and about his current relationship with Rod.

“Are you still estranged from your brother?” asked Denis.

“Wow! You’ve done your homework. So yes, we are still estranged. when we were going through this together Rod became a very public person did all type of tv and did The Apprentice. In retrospect, it was probably the best thing he ever did because he met the President. And, who would have known the future President would be in the position to do the right thing by Rod. But, I am a little hopeful that my brother will reach out to me. If he decides that, it would be great. But, we are estranged and I try not to comment further on that.”

Robert went on to say that he thinks President Trump was sympathetic to his brother because the President has also experienced an investigation by the Department of Justice.