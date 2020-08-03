Reward offered for information on who put ‘Trump 2020’ sticker on bear

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS/Nexstar) — A group of activists in North Carolina are outraged after a black bear was recently seen with a political sticker on its collar.

WLOS-TV reports that a $5,000 reward is being offered by the group ‘Help Asheville Bears’ for information about who put the sticker there.

A resident told WLOS that the bear had wandered onto her porch and she noticed something colorful on its collar. The woman took pictures of the sticker and reached out to Help Asheville Bears.

The group said this was not the first time a bear was spotted with a political sticker on its collar.