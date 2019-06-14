Restaurant owner gets rare blue Lobster in shipment, donates it to aquarium

When a Massachusetts restaurant owner opened up a shipment of lobsters, he got a colorful surprise.

What was inside was a rare blue lobster.

About one in every two million lobsters are blue, the cause of a genetic defect.

The restaurant owner plans to keep the lobster on display in his restaurant for another week.

He wants to donate it to the St. Louis Aquarium, hoping it’ll inspire kids to be interested in marine life.

Although people have encouraged him to release it into the wild, he doesn’t think it would survive in Cape Cod and wants to make sure the creature stays safe.