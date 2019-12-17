Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  7
Closings
Benton County Schools Cheatham County Schools Dickson County Schools Houston County Schools Humphreys County Schools Macon County Schools United Christian Academy

Rescue team removes tiny cowboy hat off Las Vegas pigeon, search continues for other bird

National

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — A rescue team has tracked down one of Nevada’s pigeons wearing a tiny cowboy hat. Lofty Hopes found ‘Cluck Norris’ in a trap near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus.

The group posted on their Facebook page Monday, “We captured Cluck Norris today. Still on the stake out for Coolamity Jane.”

No one seems to know how the hats got on the birds. The co-founder of Lofty Hopes told CNN last week that it looked like the hats had been glued on. It was a concern because the birds appeared to be losing feathers where the glue had been administered.

The rescue group will continue to look for Coolamity Jane, who’s been spotted wearing a pink hat.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar