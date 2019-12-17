Rescue team removes tiny cowboy hat off Las Vegas pigeon, search continues for other bird

(CNN) — A rescue team has tracked down one of Nevada’s pigeons wearing a tiny cowboy hat. Lofty Hopes found ‘Cluck Norris’ in a trap near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus.

The group posted on their Facebook page Monday, “We captured Cluck Norris today. Still on the stake out for Coolamity Jane.”

No one seems to know how the hats got on the birds. The co-founder of Lofty Hopes told CNN last week that it looked like the hats had been glued on. It was a concern because the birds appeared to be losing feathers where the glue had been administered.

The rescue group will continue to look for Coolamity Jane, who’s been spotted wearing a pink hat.