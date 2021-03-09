Report: Trump advisors want him to choose a Black or female running mate if he makes 2024 run

(WNCN/AP) — People close to former President Donald Trump are reportedly advising him to go another route with his vice president pick if he chooses to make another run at the White House in 2024.

According to a report from Bloomberg, advisors want the former president to consider a Black or female running mate, a move that some say could help him reach voters that he lost to President Joe Biden.

Other reports have been swirling that Trump is indeed gearing up for another presidential run, even teasing such at his appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference back in February.

“Do you miss me yet?” Trump said after taking the stage to his old rally soundtrack and cheers from the supportive crowd.

Trump, too, continued to repeat what Democrats have dubbed the “big lie,” calling the election “rigged” and insisting that he won in November, even though he lost by more than 7 million votes.

The former president floated the idea of starting his own party but made it clear that he will remain with the Republican party during his CPAC speech.

“I’m going to continue to fight right by your side. We’re not starting new parties,” he said. “We have the Republican Party. It’s going to be strong and united like never before.” Yet Trump spent much of the speech lashing out at those he has deemed insufficiently loyal and dubbed “RINOs” — Republican in name only — for failing to stand with him.

Trump did not use his speech to announce plans to run again, but he repeatedly teased the prospect as he predicted a Republican would win back the White House in 2024.

“And I wonder who that will be,” he offered. “Who, who, who will that be? I wonder.”

In the latter stages of the Trump administration, especially after the 2020 election and subsequent riot at the U.S. Capitol, former Vice President Mike Pence seemed to fall out of favor with Trump.

The Bloomberg report highlights that Pence rejected Trump’s demands to help overturn the election in their favor and the two reportedly didn’t speak for days after the insurrection at the Capitol.

Trump adviser Jason Miller told Bloomberg that “no such conversations are happening” in reference to picking someone else other than Pence as a running mate if a 2024 presidential run happens.

If Trump decides to run again, he likely wouldn’t announce it until 2023, parties close to the former president told Bloomberg.