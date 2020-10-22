Report: NC man arrested for child porn plotted to assassinate Joe Biden

DURHAM, N.C. (WKRN) — A report was released Thursday about a man who obtained and shared child porn, purchased weapons in multiple states, plotted mass shootings, and a possible assassination attempt of Democratic Presidential Candidate and Former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to a report obtained by News 2 from sister station WJZY-TV, Alexander Hillel Treisman also known by the alias Alexander S. Theiss, was arrested on child porn charges.

In May, investigators located an abandoned white Ford van in the parking lot of a Fifth Third Bank location in Kannapolis, North Carolina, and through the windows observed an AR-15 style rifle, a box for a Taurus .380 handgun, a canister of the explosive material Tannerite, and a box of 5.56 caliber ammunition. The manager of the bank requested that investigators tow the van.

An inventory search was conducted on the van and investigators uncovered $509,000 in cash; books about survival, bomb-making, improvised weapons, and Islam; drawings of swastikas and planes crashing into buildings, and also found a Sig Sauer AR rifle, an Intratec 9mm Luger, a Lower AR receiver, a Kel-Tec Sub-2000, a .22 caliber rifle marked ArchAngel and a Russian Mosin Nagant M91/30 bolt action rifle.

Triesman later went to the bank and inquired about the towed van. Bank employees contacted investigators and KPD officers took Treisman into custody.

Officers searched Treisman’s Honda Accord and found two additional firearms, a Taurus Spectrum .380 caliber and an Intratec 9mm Luger Model AB-10 found in a clothes hamper. They also found Treisman’s wallet which contained a Washington state ID, listing him as 19-year-old Alexander Hillel Treisman as well as a State of Florida driver’s license identifying him as 25-year-old Alexander S. Theiss.

Treisman was arrested on May 28, 2020 for carrying a concealed weapon and the FBI was contacted.

Investigators took Treisman’s Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone, as well as fifteen other electronic devices from his car and the van including three laptops, three hard drives, an additional cell phone, and a flash drive. FBI agents found sexually explicit videos and images of minors, a total of 1,248 videos and 6,721 images across all of his devices, including 637 videos and images of child porn containing sadism and/or masochism content.

While in custody and while his property was searched, Treisman told investigators he had an interest in terroristic incidents and mass shootings and that he lost friends because of jokes he had made about mass shootings and the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He said that he traveled the country and purchased firearms in various states including Washington, Kansas, New Hampshire, and West Virginia. He purchased a Kel-Tec Sub 2000 from a federal firearms licensee in Seattle, and provided his counterfeit Florida driver’s license for the background check.

Treisman confirmed to investigators he used the online alias “flippymapper” on YouTube and also used the online alias “AlextheBodacious” to post a Reddit comment referencing pedophilia and executing those that he hates. He reportedly told investigators that he could not recall using the alias, but then later said he made the comment for “shock factor.” Another post found under AlextheBodacious expressed a desire to perform a mass shooting.

Treisman’s phone contained a note suggesting he planned to perform a mass shooting at a mall food court on Christmas or Black Friday. Federal agents also uncovered an internet post he made in February referencing raping children and posting child porn; and audio recording from April where he narrated “the perfect porn video” which described him killing two parents with a shotgun and then raping and impregnating their young daughter.

Treisman also posted content online about killing Joe Biden after making an April internet post suggesting he was “going to do a columbine for a while” but he thought “it would be better to put it towards something more memorable.”

A timeline of internet searches made by Treisman from March and May showed he searched for Joe Biden’s home address, state gun laws, rifle parts, and night vision goggles. He also posted a meme with a caption “should I kill joe biden?” Searches also show he purchased an AR-15 in New Hampshire and traveled to a Wendy’s restaurant within 4 miles of Biden’s home writing a checklist note that ended with “execute.”

A video taken from Treisman’s cell phone in April shows him driving by Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas with audio of a male voice saying “There it is. That’s it. That’s the one, that’s where they did it. Allah Akbar! Ah hah, nice.”

Another video from three days later showed Treisman’s cell phone at Chicago-O’Hare Airport with audio of another male voice suggesting that it would be “awesome” to hijack a plane and fly it into a building. Three days after that, his phone contained images from a shooting range at the Fort Bragg training area in North Carolina.

One of his hard drives contained an electronic document entitled “A Guide to Mass Shooting,” an image of a Polish passport that had been edited to bear his face instead of the original holder.

Inside Treisman’s jail cell, investigators found a stick figure labeled “me” beating a stick figure labeled “whoever the [expletive] calls the cops on a parked car” with a bat; as well as a handwritten ‘autobiography’ referencing mass shootings. Audio from a May jail call between him and his mother, suggested that he should “jump bail.”

Defense attorneys argued that Treisman had been diagnosed with Asperger syndrome at age 12 and argued he should be placed in a minimum-security facility for mental evaluation and treatment.

While the court noted that Treisman had no prior criminal history, they found the allegations and evidence against him showed any release would be a risk of safety and would consider him a potential flight risk.

Treisman was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 28 and will be held in federal custody in Durham, North Carolina pending a future court date.