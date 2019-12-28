‘Remeber The Titans’ coach Herman Boone honored in memorial

Herman Boone, the high school football coach portrayed by Denzel Washington in “Remember The Titans” died earlier this month.

Friday, people gathered in Alexandria, Virginia to remember and honor him.

Boone led the T.C. Williams High School 1971 championship football team. That was during the integration of Alexandria’s high schools.

His persona as an assertive, rallying force was immortalized in the 2000 movie “Remember The Titans”.

He was known as a tough, no-nonsense coach and he continued to be a mentor to those around him well after he retired from coaching.

Boone passed away on Dec. 18 after a battle with cancer. He was 84-years-old.