1  of  30
Closings
Barren County Schools Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Cheatham County Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Grundy County Schools Hickman County Schools Humphreys County Schools Jackson County Schools Lawrence County Schools Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Motlow State Community College-All Putnam County Schools Restoring Hope Christian Academy Russellville Independent Schools Stewart County Schools Trousdale County Schools United Christian Academy Van Buren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Wayne County Schools White County Schools

Red Lobster releases heart-shaped boxes of Cheddar Bay Biscuits for Valentine’s Day

National

by: Jeremy Tanner

Posted: / Updated:
Valentines Day Cheddar Bay Biscuits Red Lobster

(Source: Red Lobster)

(NEXSTAR) — Show your savory-loving Valentine just how sweet he or she is with a Valentine’s Day box of Red Lobster’s beloved Cheddar Bay biscuits.

Starting Feb. 10, you can show your significant other (or yourself) just how much you care by ordering a half-dozen biscuits on the Red Lobster website and picking them up at the nearest Red Lobster location.

The limited-release heart-shaped box that reads “You’re my lobster,” is a $1 add-on and are available while supplies last.

“Whether it’s a savory surprise for your sweetheart or a well-deserved treat just for you, Cheddar Bay Biscuits are the way to everyone’s heart this Valentine’s Day,” said Salli Setta, president & chief concept officer. “Now, thanks to Red Lobster To Go, it’s easier and more convenient than ever to tell that special someone ‘You’re my lobster.’”

See the Red Lobster website for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar