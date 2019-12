NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 22: *EXCLUSIVE* Radio personality Don Imus speaks at the 2010 AFTRA AMEE Awards at The Grand Ballroom at The Plaza Hotel on February 22, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for AFTRA)

Broadcasting radio personality Don Imus has died.

His family has released a statement saying he passed away Friday morning after being hospitalized on Christmas Eve. They did not give a cause of death.

He was best known for his ‘Imus in the Morning’ radio show that aired on various stations through last year when he retired.

Don Imus was 79.