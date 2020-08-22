Pumpkin spice-flavored hard seltzer coming to TN and KY next month

FIRST TO MARKET: VIVE’s New Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Seltzer Hits Store Aisles in September With Plans to Win the “Season of Pumpkin”

CINCINNATI (NEXSTAR) — Who says hard seltzer season can’t last all year long?

VIVE, an Ohio-based hard seltzer brand that has gained popularity in the midwest, is releasing a fall-themed boozy beverage next month.

The brand’s Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer will be available at Kroger stores throughout Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio beginning in September.

VIVE Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer is 5% alcohol and comes in 12-ounce cans. A six-pack sells for $9.99.

VIVE says the goal of the new flavor is to celebrate the autumn season and Americans’ love affair with anything pumpkin spice.

“There are few other products where a flavor profile and a customer base align so directly, that we wanted to be sure that we nailed the flavor,” CEO of Braxton Brewing Company Jake Rouse said in a press release. “VIVE Pumpkin Spice is likely going to be laughed at initially, but when you try it, you’ll quickly understand why we’re thrilled to launch!”

VIVE is Cincinnati’s first locally crafted hard seltzer. It comes in eight standard flavors including lime, dragonfruit, mango, grapefruit, cherry, blood orange, black raspberry, and peach. All VIVE hard seltzers are gluten-free and all-natural with only 100 calories and two grams of carbs.