Probe: No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Federal investigators say wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others did not show any evidence of engine failure, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board. The Jan. 26 crash killed the former Los Angeles Lakers star, his teenage daughter and seven others. The helicopter crashed into a mountain outside Los Angeles.
