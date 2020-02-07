Probe: No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks back in the first half while taking on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Federal investigators say wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others did not show any evidence of engine failure, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board. The Jan. 26 crash killed the former Los Angeles Lakers star, his teenage daughter and seven others. The helicopter crashed into a mountain outside Los Angeles.

