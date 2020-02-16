Pregnant SC woman fatally shot in stomach at 37 weeks, unborn baby, man also died

BELTON, S.C. (CNN) — Law enforcement on Thursday, Feb. 13 responded to the shooting deaths of a man, woman, and the woman’s unborn baby in Belton, South Carolina.

Joyce Rains and Rita Smith live in Bryon Circle in Belton, which they described as a usually quiet neighborhood.

“I just don’t understand what happened, and it’s scary to hit this close to home,” said Rains.

“We shut down at 10 o’clock at night,” said Smith. “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

The neighborhood was anything but when deputies responded Thursday night.

“They were very nice people,” said Rains. “I mean, they kind of kept to themselves.”

Deputies said shots were fired and Tamell Nash, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene. Sabrina Lowery, 21, lived at the home and was pregnant.

“This is tragic about this mother and the baby,” said Rains.

Deputies said she was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital where she and her unborn child died during surgery.

“She was late in her pregnancy, and it’s my understanding that the child would have been a viable life if it were to have been birthed without this traumatic injury,” said JT Foster with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

It wasn’t immediately clear how or whether Lowery and Nash knew each other.

“The male did not live at that address,” said Foster. “The male was not a resident there. The female was.”

Neighbors said they would pray for Lowery’s family, who lost so much in a matter of moments.

“I don’t understand our world much anymore, but we have to be strong and courageous,” said Rains. “That’s the one thing we have to do in this world.”

Deputies said this was being considered an isolated incident, and there was no threat to the public.

