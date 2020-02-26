Report: MillerCoors employee opened fire at Milwaukee business; at least two dead

MILWAUKEE (WITI/WKRN) — Police are responding to an “active shooter” near the Miller Brewing Company near 41st and State in Milwaukee.

Sources told WITI-TV that “6-7 people are down, including the shooter.” A Froedtert Hospital spokesman said: “We are aware of the situation. As we know more, we will let you know.”

ABC affiliate WISN-TV reports at least two people are dead. ABC News says the suspected shooter was a former employee who was fired earlier today and later returned with a gun.

Here’s a look at the alert employees received:

One MillerCoors employee who works in accounts receivable said they were placed under lockdown, and described an “intense situation.” She said no one was being allowed to leave. She shared video with WITI — showing multiple officers responding to the incident.

A Milwaukee Public Schools spokeswoman said Story School was also placed under lockdown. The spokeswoman said, “all students and staff are safe and in the school building.” As of 3:45 p.m., they were not allowing parents to come to the school building to pick up students and were not allowing any students or staff to leave the building.

Concerned families can call Story School to receive updated information.

Officials with the Wisconsin Humane Society posted on social media were placed under lockdown as a result of this incident. They asked that everyone avoid the area.

Fast facts on Miller Brewing in Milwaukee

8.5 million barrels of beer brewed here every year in Milwaukee.

1,400 jobs in Milwaukee.

Founded in 1855 by Frederick Miller in Milwaukee.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. is the corporate parent company of MillerCoors. At the end of 2019, Milwaukee Mayor To Barrett announced Molson Coors was moving hundreds of corporate office jobs to Milwaukee, in addition to the 1,400 existing Milwaukee jobs. While the company announced a net “hundreds” of jobs would be added, they did say some jobs would be moved or lost here in Milwaukee due to the corporate restructuring.

Molson Coors headquarters is in Denver, Colorado. The company employs about 17,750 workers internationally, according to Fortune.com.

BREAKING: ATF (Milwaukee, WI Field Office) is responding to the scene of an active shooter at the MillerCoors Building in Milwaukee, WI. pic.twitter.com/Z4fj0oinm5 — ATF Chicago (@ATF_Chicago) February 26, 2020

MPD is investigating a critical incident in the 4000 block of W. State Street. Please stay clear of the area at this time. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

