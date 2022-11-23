(NewsNation) — Moscow, Idaho police officials said Wednesday they are looking for a fixed-blade knife in in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

More than a week has passed with no arrests in connection with the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves at a house near the school.

Moscow police received a 911 call just before noon on Nov. 13 for a report of an unconscious person in a home one mile away from the university. Officers discovered the four students’ bodies inside the home — two on the second floor and two on the third floor, Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier said.

Autopsies showed the students were stabbed multiple times and were likely asleep during the attack. Some had defensive wounds, Lanier said.

Investigators have asked for patience as they continue interviews and field tips.

Police have cautioned the public not to rely on speculation and rumors that have circulated in the wake of the killings.

Investigators do not believe the victims’ two surviving roommates played a role in the killings. The same is true for a driver who gave two of the students a ride, a man seen in a video with a food truck, or anyone who spoke with officials during the 911 call, Lanier said.

Some reports have speculated whether one of the students was being stalked before she died. Officers were not able to corroborate that claim as of Wednesday afternoon. The possibility of a stalker came to officers’ attention while conducting interviews with people who said one of the deceased women made comments about a stalker, Lanier said.