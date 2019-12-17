Police: Man ignited Bible to steal from North Dakota Walmart

This undated photo provided by the Burleigh Morton Detention Center shows Andrew Ells. He poured lighter fluid on a Bible and ignited it at a Walmart in North Dakota in order to cause a distraction in hopes of stealing items from the store, according to a police affidavit. (Burleigh Morton Detention Center via AP)

Police say a man poured lighter fluid on a Bible and ignited it at a Walmart in North Dakota in order to cause a distraction in hopes of stealing items from the store.

A police affidavit says the suspect was captured on surveillance video wearing a camouflage ski mask in the store in Bismarck where he went behind some boxes in the garden center area. Soon a fire appears.

The affidavit doesn’t explain why he used a Bible in starting the fire. He left the store through an emergency exit. It wasn’t clear if he stole anything.