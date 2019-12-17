1  of  2
Closings
Houston County Schools Perry County Schools

Police: Man ignited Bible to steal from North Dakota Walmart

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This undated photo provided by the Burleigh Morton Detention Center shows Andrew Ells. He poured lighter fluid on a Bible and ignited it at a Walmart in North Dakota in order to cause a distraction in hopes of stealing items from the store, according to a police affidavit. (Burleigh Morton Detention Center via AP)

Police say a man poured lighter fluid on a Bible and ignited it at a Walmart in North Dakota in order to cause a distraction in hopes of stealing items from the store.

A police affidavit says the suspect was captured on surveillance video wearing a camouflage ski mask in the store in Bismarck where he went behind some boxes in the garden center area. Soon a fire appears.

The affidavit doesn’t explain why he used a Bible in starting the fire. He left the store through an emergency exit. It wasn’t clear if he stole anything.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar