DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police are warning people to stay away from a Hampton Inn in Dearborn.

According to the MSP Second District Twitter account, there is a current active shooting scene at the hotel which is located at 22324 Michigan Avenue.

“This situation is active and dangerous,” MSP said.

At 2:12 p.m. MSP said there were still shots being fired by the suspect. Police also said that troopers were working on clearing the entire area around the hotel.

Police confirmed in a press conference that they are currently negotiating with the suspect, who is contained inside the hotel.

In addition, police said there is at least one victim who was taken to the hospital.

The City of Dearborn also tweeted about the incident, asking people to avoid the area of Michigan Avenue between Military Street and Monroe Street.

At this time that is all the information available. Stay tuned as we will update you when we learn more.