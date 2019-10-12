Police department in North Carolina debuts new device to subdue suspects

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Police in one North Carolina city have a new tool to be able to bring dangerous suspects under control.

This is what’s called the bola-wrap.

Police in Edenton, North Carolina demonstrated the hand-held device Friday morning.

When fired by an officer at a suspect, a kevlar tether with hooks shoots-out, wrapping around the target.

The device’s creator and police say if used correctly, it can de-escalate a dangerous situation, perhaps better than a taser or gun.

“This gives us an extra tool to be able to take someone into custody without using a high level of force,” said Police chief Henry King.

Chief King says once his officers go through training, they’ll have the device to use on the street if necessary.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar