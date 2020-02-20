Breaking News
TBI issues Amber Alert for missing East Tennessee 15-month-old girl
Pickles and beef: McDonald's creates candles that smell like 6 ingredients of a Quarter Pounder

Quarter Pounder Candles

(Source: McDonald’s)

In the mood for McDonald’s? There’s a new way to indulge without all the calories.

According to a press release from McDonald’s, GoldenArchesUnlimited.com, the Quarter Pounder Fan Club, has launched a new line of swag — which includes candles that smell like the ingredients of a Quarter Pounder.

The six-pack of candles include the following scents: sesame seed bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion and 100 percent fresh beef.

The line also includes couples Quarter Pounder mittens, a 2020 Quarter Pounder calendar, a Quarter Pounder with Love locket, a Quarter Pounder Fan Club T-shirt, an “I’d rather be eating a Quarter Pounder” sticker and a Quarter Pounder Fan Club pin.

