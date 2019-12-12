‘Pickle Rick’ Pringles coming to stores

Fans of “Rick and Morty,” the award-winning series on Adult Swim, are going to have the perfect snack for the Super Bowl.

Pringles said Wednesday it will introduce a special edition flavor named for “Pickle Rick,” a homage of the viral hit episode of the same name in which mad scientist Rick Sanchez turns himself into a pickle to avoid family therapy.

The collectable can hits store shelves in early February, just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.

“We want to do something completely new for the brand for the 2020 Big Game and are thrilled to be partnering with Adult Swim and ‘Rick and Morty,’ a show which continues to grow in popularity year after year and enjoys a cult fan following,” said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. “We hope the new special edition Pickle Rick flavor will be a hit with the show’s fans.”

A fun, animated 30-second commercial featuring the product will air during the game’s second quarter.

“Not only are the Rick and Morty show creators making a hilarious spot for the Big Game, we’re extending this partnership in really exciting ways, all year long. Rick and Morty fans are going to be given amazing new opportunities to illustrate their love for this iconic show, thanks to Pringles,” said said Jill King, senior vice president of marketing and partnerships at Adult Swim.