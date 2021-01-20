PHOTOS: Inauguration of 46th President and 1st female Vice President

WASHINGTON, D.C., (WKRN) — An historic day on Capitol Hill as the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States and first female Vice President of the United States takes place.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn into office Wednesday. The ceremony unlike any other in American history. In the wake of COVID-19 and the Capitol riots, only a limited-attendance was allowed. Additionally, the usual in-person parade will now be virtual. Plus, President Donald Trump was not in attendance becoming the first incumbent to do so since 1869.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.