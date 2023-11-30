(KTLA) – The next act at the groundbreaking Las Vegas Sphere has been announced.

Phish will be taking the stage at the eye-popping venue for a limited engagement in April of 2024.

“Announcing four unique shows at @SphereVegas,” the band posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday morning.

The shows will take place on April 18, 19, 20 and 21. These will be the only shows the band will perform at the venue in 2024.

The many looks of the Sphere in Las Vegas which opens Sept. 29, 2023. (KLAS)

“Each of Phish’s shows will feature completely unique setlists and visuals, making every show a truly once-in-a-lifetime audio-visual experience,” the X account for the Sphere posted.

“From the moment we first heard about Sphere and its potential, we’ve been dreaming up ways to bring our show to this breathtaking canvas,” Trey Anastasio, Phish guitarist and vocalist, said in a statement obtained by Billboard. “We’re thrilled to present this completely unique experience to Phish fans.”

Members of the band Phish, from left, Page McConnell, Trey Anastasio, Mike Gordon and Jon Fishman perform during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York, March 15, 2010. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Phish follows U2’s successful residency at the Sphere. The band’s U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere wrapped up on Nov. 4.

The massive venue contains a 160,000 square feet LED screen, which equates to about four acres of video. It wraps around the audience to display a mind-blowing immersive concert experience unlike any concert space in the world.

Fans can begin the presale ticket request process at tickets.phish.com now through Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. local time.

Tickets for the general public go on sale on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

Travel packages will also be available and those go on sale on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. local time here.