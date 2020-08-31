Petition wants to replace Confederate statue with statue of Chadwick Boseman in South Carolina

FILE – In this Saturday, March 30, 2019 file photo, Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room with the award for outstanding actor in a motion picture for “Black Panther” at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

ANDERSON, S.C. (WCBD) – There is now a petition that wants to replace a Confederate monument in Anderson, SC with a statue of actor Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman was an Anderson native who went on to star in several movies including “42” and “Black Panther”.

He died on August 28 at age 43 after a four year fight with colon cancer.

The Confederate monument is currently displayed outside of a courthouse in Anderson.

The petition says the Confederate Monument “belongs in a museum and has no right to be displayed there.”

It goes on to say that Boseman “opened many doors for many young black people with his leading roles”.

Some residents believe that it’s only natural that his hometown honors what he did.

Click here to view the petition.