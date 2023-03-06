(KTLA) — Comedian Pete Davidson and actress Chase Sui Wonders were involved in a crash Saturday night in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills, according to media reports.

The incident, first reported by TMZ, happened around 11 p.m., with Davidson allegedly driving a Mercedes Benz at high speed and losing control of the vehicle before jumping a curb, hitting a fire hydrant and crashing into the side of a house.

Police confirmed to KTLA that Davidson was involved in the crash. Lt. Christopher Coulter of the Beverly Hills police confirmed to People magazine that the “Saturday Night Live” alum was in the car but did not say whether he was behind the wheel nor whether his girlfriend, Sui Wonders, was a passenger.

There were no reports of injury.

“We’re told the preliminary view is that drugs and alcohol were not involved here, but an investigation is currently underway,” TMZ reported.

The tabloid outlet also said that neither Davidson or Sui Wonders were arrested or cited.

Davidson, 29, is best known for his eight-season stretch on “Saturday Night Live.” Sui Wonders, 26, is best known for her role in the HBO Max series “Generation,” as well as her role as Emma in the 2022 comedy-horror feature film “Bodies Bodies Bodies.”

According to People, romance rumors about the pair began in December when they went to a New York Rangers game together.

More recently, a source close to Davidson told PEOPLE in January, “Pete and Chase Sui have been hanging out and having fun. … It doesn’t seem like a long-term thing, though.”