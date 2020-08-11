Perseid Meteor Shower lights up night sky this week

(WBOY) — Make sure to look up at the sky this week! The Perseid Meteor Shower will be in view.

The Perseids peak in mid-August every year and produce streaks of color and light across the sky. According to NASA, “the pieces of space debris that interact with our atmosphere to create the Perseids originate from comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle.”

The paths of the meteors also appear to come from the direction of the constellation, “Perseus,” and is next to the constellation, “Cassiopeia;” this is visible to the northeast when viewing after midnight.

The constellations Perseus and Cassiopeia. Courtesy: EarthSky Communications

Some of the meteors will show up as fireballs which are larger explosions of color and light compared to an average meteor.

The Perseid Meteor Shower will display anywhere from ten to one hundred meteors per hour at its peak as one of the most abundant meteor showers.

When looking for the Perseid Meteor Shower, be out after midnight for the best viewing; the setting moon will make it look darker. Begin to look in the northeast and allow your eyes to adjust.

Look away from city and highway lights to best see the meteors. A good idea is to get into a position where a house, barn, shed, trees, or hills are in between you and the moon to make things darker for viewing. Using a telescope or pair of binoculars will enhance viewing of the Perseids.