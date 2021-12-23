PARSONS, Kans. — Due to an abundance of support not just locally, but nationally, the Parsons Police Department has raised the reward to $30,000 for information leading to the arrest of Ranger’s killer.

Ranger was a black, pure-bred German Shepherd puppy owned by a PPD officer that was found dead in the owner’s backyard one afternoon earlier this month.

“RANGER” COURTESY PARSONS KANSAS POLICE DEPT.

“This could not have been done without the support of good people,” said Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks.

“The support that has been shown to our officer is more than just humbling. It is honestly more than words can express. We just hope that we can make an arrest and put this family at ease.”

PPD is also seeking information on two other animal cruelty cases from the last year they said. But two other strange circumstances are also their radar:

An unknown person was also spotted near the pen of PPD’s K-9 Officer Karim but scared off by an officer.

Another investigation was launched following an incident involving an unknown suspect firing a gun into two unmanned patrol cars at the station. This occurred on December 13th early in the afternoon.

Of these cases, Chief Spinks added, “I can only speculate as to what people’s motives are right now. It is still unknown if these three incidents are connected or just happen to be a huge coincidence. I will say this to the criminals that may think they are getting away with this, we have more friends than enemies in this community. Eventually you will be caught. We will not stop doing our job and will continue to support and defend our community. Various social media trolls who stir the anti-police sentiment in Parsons are among the list of people who we are looking at.”

If anyone has any further information on this incident or any other criminal activity, you can contact the Parsons Police Department at 421-7060 or call the Tip Line at 421-7057 or email at tips@parsonspd.com.