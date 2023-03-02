INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — As spring gets closer, parents are being urged to be aware of a recall impacting bike helmets before their children get hurt.

On Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) posted a recall notice for Ouwoer Kids Bike Helmets, which were sold exclusively on Amazon.com from March 2022 through November 2022.

The bike helmets, which are red with black straps and a black buckle, were also marketed to skateboarders and roller skaters. The label has the production date 202201.

Recalled Ouwoer Kids Bike Helmet (Photo: CPSC)

While the label also states that the helmets comply with CPSC safety standards for bicycle helmets, the recall notice states otherwise.

The CPSC notice says in the event of a crash, the helmets can fail to protect a child from a head injury because they “do not comply with the positional stability and impact attenuation requirements” of federal safety standards for bicycle helmets.

No injuries have been reported so far.

The CPSC says the helmets should be destroyed and the straps cut off. Then an email with a photo of the destroyed helmet should be sent to Ouwoer@hotmail.com for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call Ouwoer Direct collect at 213-583-9060 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or by email at Ouwoer@hotmail.com.