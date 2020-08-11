Parents of Elijah McClain sue Colorado police over his death

AURORA, Colo. (AP) – The parents of a 23-year-old Black man who died after officers in suburban Denver stopped him on the street last year and put him in a chokehold have sued police and medical officials. They said Tuesday’s lawsuit is a way of demanding justice for Elijah McClain and forcing the city of Aurora to change a “longstanding pattern of brutal and racist policing.”

McClain was stopped by three white officers responding to a call about a suspicious person. Police put him in a chokehold, and paramedics gave him ketamine to calm him down. McClain suffered cardiac arrest and was later taken off life support.

