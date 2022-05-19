NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A warning for parents who are in urgent need of baby formula: scammers are targeting you.

The Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky has put out notice about new scams circulating online. This follows a nationwide shortage on baby formula.

“Parents are doing everything they can to feed their babies, and scammers are aware of the desperation,” said Robyn Householder, president & CEO of BBB.

BBB said online shoppers are at a higher risk for falling victim to scams.

Scammers are making fake website or social media posts claiming to have extra formula to sale. They make the posts look even more believable by adding photos. They then ask for payment via a cash app but never ship the product.

“We strongly urge consumers to take time and do some research,” Householder said. “Always visit our website to check the accreditation status of the business.”

BBB said parents should watch for red flags like misspellings, grammatical errors, and descriptive language inconsistent with the product. Plus, it could be a scam if there is no brick-and-mortar address or if the seller stops communication after a payment is made.

You can report suspected fraud to the BBB by filing a complaint at this link.