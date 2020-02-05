Package labeled ‘Bag Full of Drugs’ leads to Florida arrests

MIAMI, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two men caught speeding down Interstate 10 in Florida’s Panhandle were carrying a package marked “Bag Full of Drugs.”
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper stopped the car after clocking it going 95 miles per hour on Saturday and discovered that one of the men was wanted on a felony warrant.
He called in sheriff’s deputies to assist. A K-9 alerted to contraband and authorities found the bag and other drugs and paraphernalia in the car.
The men were arrested on multiple charges and taken to jail.