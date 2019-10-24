Over 3,000 gun holsters sold at Bass Pro Shops, other retailers recalled

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Over 3,000 gun holsters sold at Bass Pro Shops and other sporting goods stores nationwide are being recalled due to an injury hazard.

The U.S. Product Safety Commission has issued a fast track recall for federal cartridge Blackhawk T-Series L2C holsters because the holster can change the position of the safety switch on the firearm without the user’s knowledge, which could cause the gun to fire unexpectedly.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled holsters and contact Blackhawk for a full refund.

Customers should stop using the holsters and call Blackhawk at 888-334-7547 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET for a refund.