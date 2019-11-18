Live Now
3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart

by: The Associated Press

Duncan Walmart shooting

(Courtesy: KFOR)

DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) — Two men and a woman were fatally shot Monday outside a Walmart store in Oklahoma, the chief of police said.

Two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan, Police Chief Danny Ford explained.

Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting, Ford said.

A dispatcher told The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.”

Duncan is about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City.

