Off-duty LA detective struck by car, killed after helping woman

by: The Associated Press

An off-duty sheriff’s detective was struck and killed by a car after she helped an elderly woman cross a street in Los Angeles.

The LA County Sheriff’s office says the accident occurred Sunday as Detective Amber Leist was returning to her vehicle after assisting the woman. The 41-year-old died at a hospital.

She was a 12-year veteran of the department.

The sheriff says the driver of the car that hit her pulled over and tried to help her. The police department is investigating.

No further details were immediately released about the accident.

