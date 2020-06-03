Obama to discuss George Floyd death, police brutality in virtual town hall

WASHINGTON (AP/WKRN) – Former President Barack Obama is taking on an increasingly public role as the nation confronts a confluence of historic crises that has exposed deep racial and socioeconomic inequalities in America and reshaped the November election.

On Wednesday, he’ll hold a virtual town hall event with young people to discuss policing and the civil unrest that has followed the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

Aides said Obama will call for turning the protests over Floyd’s death into policy change and will urge specific reforms to ensure safer policing and increased trust between communities and law enforcement.

“Reimagining Policing in the Wake of Continued Police Violence“, which is part of the MBK Alliance Town Hall Series, is set to stream at 4 pm CST on Wednesday, June 3.

Panelists joining President Barack Obama include:

Hon. Eric H. Holder, Jr. – Former U.S. Attorney General, Obama Administration

– Former U.S. Attorney General, Obama Administration Rashad Robinson – President, Color of Change

– President, Color of Change Brittany Packnett Cunningham – NBC News and MSNBC Contributor; Co-Founder, Campaign Zero; Former Member, President Obama’s 21st Century Policing Task Force

– NBC News and MSNBC Contributor; Co-Founder, Campaign Zero; Former Member, President Obama’s 21st Century Policing Task Force Phillipe Cunningham – City Council Representative, Ward 4, City of Minneapolis

– City Council Representative, Ward 4, City of Minneapolis Playon Patrick – Youth Leader, MBK Columbus, OH; Incoming Freshman, The Ohio State University

The Associated Press contributed to this report.