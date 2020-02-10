1  of  7
NYC deli offers free food for solving math problems

A deli in the Bronx is offering free stuff for solving simple math.

If a customer gets the problem right, they get five seconds to grab whatever they want.

Ahmed Alwan, the store owner’s son, who’s a cashier, is offering the contest and paying for the items out of his own pocket.

In the videos, you can hear him asking “what’s five times five?” or “Nine times nine minus 5?”.

His videos of the contests are making him an internet sensation. He has more than 300,000 Tik Tok followers and 17,000 Instagram followers.

Alwan says he wants to help low-income community members save for higher priority expenses, such as rent and utilities.

