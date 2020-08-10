North Carolina woman wins $4 million from scratch-off ticket

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ivory Thompson, of Greensboro, won a $4 million top prize and the opportunity for a new career on Saturday, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I just randomly have days where I feel lucky!” Thompson said. “I feel like my life could change that day. So I get them here and there whenever I’m feeling lucky, and that day I was.”

After she got off of work from her job as a server, Thompson stopped at Alamance Church Food Mart on Alamance Church Road in Greensboro and bought a $20 Millionaire Bucks scratch-off ticket.

“I had just pulled in at a relative’s home,” recalled Thompson of the moment she scratched off her winning ticket. “I had my mom and my sister with me, and I scratched it before we went upstairs, and then we just started crying. It was so overwhelming.”

Thompson claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

She had the choice of taking the $4 million as an annuity of $200,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $2.4 million.

She chose the lump sum and took home $1,698,006 after federal and state tax withholdings.

“It’s definitely going to change my life,” Thompson said. “I’m so very grateful.”

With her prize money, Thompson plans to begin a new career in real estate.

“That’s my main goal,” she said. “I just want to make this money make money, so I can set up a future for my son. Because that’s just all I can think about. How I’ve been granted an opportunity to create such a good future for him.”