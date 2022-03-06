MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey joined other north Alabama leaders at Discovery Middle School in Madison on Friday for a celebration of its accomplishment in becoming the number-one middle school in the state.

However, that wasn’t the only surprise for the school.

Discovery Middle School teacher Kelsey Cooper received the surprise of a lifetime when she got to school on Friday morning – what she thought was an assembly recognizing the school’s accomplishments quickly turned into a celebration for her own: being awarded the National Milken Outstanding Educator Award.

“In my mind, I’m thinking of all the teachers just on my hall that are phenomenal, and me? To receive this? No,” said Cooper.

Cooper is just one of 60 teachers nationwide to receive the honor.

“It’s the largest teacher recognition program in the nation and it’s called the Oscars of teaching,” said Jane Foley, the Milkin Foundation’s senior vice president.

While the math teacher was shocked, her students knew if there was a teacher getting acknowledged, it had to be theirs.

“She looked so surprised, but I definitely think she deserved this award… the way she teaches is very unique,” said 8th grader Arnav Maskey. “She helps us understand things, especially in math because we are taking a harder class.”

Along with the prestigious honor, Cooper was gifted a $25,000 check, which she says is great, but ultimately not what matters.

“I just think of all the kids I’ve taught and how much they mean to me,” said Cooper. “If you’re looking to make an impact and change a child’s life, and just be in the business of making people better, then education is the route to go.”

Cooper says the biggest reason she got into, and will continue, teaching is to be a rock to all her kids, and show them, even if she’s the only one, they have someone who’s rooting for them.