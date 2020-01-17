Newly released sex offender accused of sex assault on bus

This Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 booking photo provided by the Uintah County, Utah, Sheriff’s Office shows Gregory Kehl. Utah authorities say Kehl, 64, a sex offender recently released from an Iowa prison, sexually assaulted a female passenger on a Greyhound bus. Kehl was arrested Wednesday night, Jan. 15, 2020 in the small northeastern Utah city of Vernal, after the bus driver stopped the bus at a restaurant and reported the alleged assault to a restaurant manager. The alleged victim told police she moved away from the man during the trip but he followed her inside the bus, exposed himself and sexually assaulted her. (Uintah County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Utah authorities say a sex offender recently released from an Iowa prison has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman on a Greyhound bus.

KUTV reported Thursday that the man was arrested in the small northeastern Utah city of Vernal after the driver stopped the bus at a restaurant and reported the alleged assault to a restaurant manager.

The woman told police she moved away from the man during the trip but he followed her inside the bus, exposed himself and sexually assaulted her.

Gregory Kehl was detained in jail and could not comment.